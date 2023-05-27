Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 378,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,508. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.