Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 378,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,508. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

