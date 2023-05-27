Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Up 58.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.