Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 179.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSJS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 74,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,976. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

