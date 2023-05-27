Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 179.2% in May

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJSGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSJS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 74,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,976. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.