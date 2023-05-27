Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 179.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BSJS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 74,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,976. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
