Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the April 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

