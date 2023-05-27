Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the April 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BSMV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
