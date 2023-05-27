Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFLGet Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.72. 26,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

