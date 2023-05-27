Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $47,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after buying an additional 482,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 946.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 494,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 447,262 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.