Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 4.6%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 13,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Invesque Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.72). Invesque had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of C$67.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.