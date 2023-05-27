IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.69 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. IOTA has a market cap of $547.79 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
