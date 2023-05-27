IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.56

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.56 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 60.90 ($0.76). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 1,012,791 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.83) target price on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
IP Group Stock Up 3.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 1.31.
IP Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at IP Group
In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 66,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total value of £39,099.30 ($48,630.97). Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
IP Group Company Profile
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.