iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

