iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 154.7% in May

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $24.51.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

