iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 34,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,027. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.