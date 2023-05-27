iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of GNMA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 34,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,027. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
