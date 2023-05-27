iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the April 30th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,511,000 after buying an additional 12,340,196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after buying an additional 693,045 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,870,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 454,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,844. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

