iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,839,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,905,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.39% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,473,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $107.73. 3,035,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,307. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

