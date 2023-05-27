iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 47.3% in May

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BGRN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $46.37. 23,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,208. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
