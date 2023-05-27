iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 47.3% in May

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BGRN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $46.37. 23,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,208. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.