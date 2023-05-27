JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 153,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of JAKK traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $217.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAKK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

