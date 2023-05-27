Jin Zhao Sells 1,125 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Diodes Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $95.81 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
