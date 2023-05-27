Jin Zhao Sells 1,125 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diodes Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $95.81 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

