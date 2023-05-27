John Bolduc Acquires 8,770 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc acquired 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,314. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bolduc acquired 8,520 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $98,832.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, John Bolduc acquired 383 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $4,442.80.

On Tuesday, May 16th, John Bolduc acquired 12,550 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $146,709.50.

On Thursday, May 11th, John Bolduc acquired 4,450 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $52,198.50.

On Friday, March 17th, John Bolduc bought 7,030 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $89,562.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Bolduc bought 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 42,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.84%.

WHF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $268,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 140.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

