Jonathan Glenn Acquires 1,315,482 Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) Stock

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Glenn bought 1,315,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £26,309.64 ($32,723.43).

SUN stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £20.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. Surgical Innovations Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77.

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

