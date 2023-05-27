Jonathan Glenn Acquires 1,315,482 Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) Stock

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Glenn bought 1,315,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £26,309.64 ($32,723.43).
Surgical Innovations Group Price Performance
SUN stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £20.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. Surgical Innovations Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77.
Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.