JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on INFY. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.57.
Infosys Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:INFY opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
