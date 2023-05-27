JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.66) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,778.75 ($47.00).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,257 ($40.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.80). The company has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,360.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,117.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,932.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,362.32%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.68), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,903.93). In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($217,903.93). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($39.05) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,740.05). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

