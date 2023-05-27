Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.80.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69.
Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Julius Bär Gruppe (JBAXY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.