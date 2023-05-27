Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.3219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

