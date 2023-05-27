Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.7 %

META stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.04. 25,768,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.17 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

