Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Short Interest Up 625.0% in May

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Kernel Group Price Performance

KRNLW stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,092. Kernel Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.

