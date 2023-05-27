Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Trimmed by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.