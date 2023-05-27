Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on June 14th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
