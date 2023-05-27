KLK Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,631. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $217.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

