Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $8,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

