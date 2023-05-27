KOK (KOK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $486,323.93

KOK (KOK) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $12.18 million and $486,323.93 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,761.62 or 1.00024800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.02452486 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $570,143.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

