Krones (ETR:KRN) Shares Down 1%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €101.20 ($110.00) and last traded at €102.40 ($111.30). Approximately 15,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.40 ($112.39).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($160.87) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

