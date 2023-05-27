Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KTHAF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krung Thai Bank Public in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC raised Krung Thai Bank Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KTHAF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.