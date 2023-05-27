Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

LH stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 595,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

