Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $7,365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at $4,932,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 149.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 864,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 517,691 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at $4,126,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

