Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

LARK opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,781 shares of company stock worth $81,526. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

