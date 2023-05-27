Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $373,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares in the company, valued at $12,986,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $373,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,986,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,744 shares of company stock worth $10,036,426. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.