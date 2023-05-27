Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $356.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.00. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

