Litecoin Cash Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $68.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,909,387 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,844,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.003026 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
