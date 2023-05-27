Litecoin Price Reaches $88.20 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.44 billion and $304.77 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $88.20 or 0.00329643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,014,077 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

