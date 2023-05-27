Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LUCD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $209,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of LUCD remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,838. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

