Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

LMGDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,125. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

