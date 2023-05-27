MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $78.75 million and $35,799.39 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

