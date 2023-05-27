Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Makita Stock Down 1.4 %

MKTAY traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.76. 21,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Makita has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

