Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 704.6 days.

OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

