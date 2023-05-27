Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 704.6 days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.84.
Man Wah Company Profile
