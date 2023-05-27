MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Castagna sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,526,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.54 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

