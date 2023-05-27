Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 1,455,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.