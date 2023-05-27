Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 54 ($0.67) target price on the stock.

MARS has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.93) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 32.30 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £213.31 million, a PE ratio of 161.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.02. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.35 ($0.78).

In other Marston’s news, insider Andrew Andrea bought 29,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948.06 ($12,373.21). Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

