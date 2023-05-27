Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.37 EPS.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $16.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,307,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $65.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,402,000 after acquiring an additional 295,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

