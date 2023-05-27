Masimo Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

