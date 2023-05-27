MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,872 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 92,011 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 817,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

