Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.53.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 23.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 773,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

